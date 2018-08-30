Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $96.87 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,525 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $96,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,969,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 89.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $389,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,730 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

