Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Asante Solutions worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 679,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,976,000.

In related news, Director Pryor Blackwell bought 13,404 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $459.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

