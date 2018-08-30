Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

