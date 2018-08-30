Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $1,019,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $355,965.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,827.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock worth $3,595,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $114.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

