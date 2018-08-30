Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($23.72) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.67 ($19.38).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.73 ($18.29). The company had a trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.