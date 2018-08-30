At Home Group (HOME) PT Set at $47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) has been given a $47.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOME. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

HOME stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 90,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $275,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $453,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,764,684 shares of company stock valued at $330,831,281 in the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in At Home Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in At Home Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

