Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) versus TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Head to Head Review

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: TCON) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -49.90% -45.03% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -79.54% -48.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$119.49 million ($4.00) -10.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $8.76 million 7.15 -$19.10 million ($1.14) -1.84

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. It is also developing ATA188 and autologous ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase II clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. In addition, the company is developing ATA368 that is under preclinical development for HIV and cancers. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors, Phase I/II clinical trials for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development product includes TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a license agreement with Ambrx, Inc. for the development and commercialization of TRC105; and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122 for the ophthalmology indications of TRC105, as well as strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

