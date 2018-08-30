Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 19,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,229. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $427,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,460,487.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $29,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,066.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,186. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.