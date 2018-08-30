athenahealth (ATHN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

News coverage about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 47.4469434049364 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ATHN opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. athenahealth has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that athenahealth will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.55.

In other athenahealth news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $820,221 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

