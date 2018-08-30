athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 16.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 63.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $751,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,366,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,450 shares of company stock worth $820,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ATHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHN opened at $153.15 on Thursday. athenahealth, Inc has a 12-month low of $111.61 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

