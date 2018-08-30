Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.56. Atlantic Capital has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $44,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary G. Fleming, Jr. sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $50,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,920 shares of company stock valued at $238,497. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

