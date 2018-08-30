Atlantic Trust Group LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 0.8% of Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $185,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 17,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,264.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $919.31 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $860.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,307.23.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

