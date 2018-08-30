AT&T Inc. (T) Position Lifted by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 4.0% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $4,001,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 882,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 61,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 521.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,149 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

NYSE T opened at $32.23 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

