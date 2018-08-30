Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Attunity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Attunity reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Attunity will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATTU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Attunity stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Attunity has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Attunity by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Attunity by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 223,637 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

