Autodesk (ADSK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software company an impact score of 47.6687288670562 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

