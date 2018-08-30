AvatarCoin Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. AvatarCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007873 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000373 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000649 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AvatarCoin (CRYPTO:AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

