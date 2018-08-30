Aviance Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,991 shares during the quarter. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF worth $91,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

