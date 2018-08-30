Aviance Capital Management LLC Takes $8.24 Million Position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (FBT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 14,001.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,519 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd during the second quarter valued at about $41,982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,947 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd during the second quarter valued at about $7,819,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd during the second quarter valued at about $5,796,000.

FBT stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

