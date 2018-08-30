Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News headlines about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.871033906999 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $457,046.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $45,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,217 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

