Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 97,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

