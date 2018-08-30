Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 97,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

