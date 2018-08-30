BaaSid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,876.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $46,876.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00278811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00152682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035693 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

