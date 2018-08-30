Baidu Inc (BIDU) Stake Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.09% of Baidu worth $79,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Baidu by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

