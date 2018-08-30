Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Short Interest Up 17.2% in August

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,718,476 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 21,943,086 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,459,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

BHGE stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.74. Baker Hughes A GE has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on BHGE. Bank of America lowered shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth $205,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth $210,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.