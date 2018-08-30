Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.0755 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

