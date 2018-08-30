Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

BMO stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 882,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 857,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

