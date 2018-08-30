Bank of Montreal Can Invests $148,000 in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 52,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

BMTC stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

In related news, CEO Francis J. Leto sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $399,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $99,694.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,914.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,615 shares of company stock worth $1,111,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.