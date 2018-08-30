Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 63,049 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $66,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Athene by 230.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,466,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Athene by 466.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Athene by 283.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,996,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,608 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Athene by 51.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,502,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 852,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 122,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $6,155,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,028,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,230,489. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

