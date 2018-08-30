Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.32 Million Position in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $64,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ASML by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $5,399,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $9,293,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BlueFin Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

ASML stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $153.42 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

