Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.62.

TSE:BNS opened at C$75.93 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$73.91 and a 1 year high of C$85.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

In other news, Director Scott Thomson bought 1,900 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.25 per share, with a total value of C$146,775.00. Also, insider Michael D. Penner bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

