Barclays Lowers Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Price Target to $59.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 target price on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 45.55%. equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.5348 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.