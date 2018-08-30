Barclays Trims EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Target Price to $60.00

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EQT Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. equities analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. EQT Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 106,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

