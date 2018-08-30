Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $100.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 117 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BBSI shares. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 934.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,654 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,699,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.22%. sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.