Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.43 ($109.81).

ETR BMW opened at €84.23 ($97.94) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

