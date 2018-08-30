Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.30 (BKS)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded up GBX 3.48 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.48 ($1.13). 207,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,588. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 68.96 ($0.89).

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

