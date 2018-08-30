Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $5,764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $660.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

