Bertrandt (BDT) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.75 ($102.03).

Shares of BDT opened at €81.45 ($94.71) on Monday. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €67.28 ($78.23) and a 1-year high of €109.60 ($127.44).

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

