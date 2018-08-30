Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE BBY opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,252 shares of company stock worth $1,485,915 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

