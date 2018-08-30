BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $85,470.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00280237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00153792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035545 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,922,570 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.