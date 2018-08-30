BidaskClub Downgrades State Bank Financial (STBZ) to Hold

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Gabelli downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBZ opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. State Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. equities analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 47,586 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 610,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

