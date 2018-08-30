BidaskClub Downgrades United Community Banks (UCBI) to Strong Sell

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,110,000 after buying an additional 823,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,506,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,157,000 after buying an additional 110,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,458,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,401,000 after buying an additional 394,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,271,000 after buying an additional 492,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,353,000 after buying an additional 135,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.