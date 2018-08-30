BidaskClub Lowers Wendys (WEN) to Sell

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Argus lowered their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth about $152,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth about $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

