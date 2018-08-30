BidaskClub Upgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AVEO opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 663,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 919,611 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

