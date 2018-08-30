BidaskClub Upgrades QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of QAD Inc. Class A from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of QAD Inc. Class A in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

QADA stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. QAD Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). QAD Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. Class A will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $523,013.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,902,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cuylenburg Peter Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $415,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,055.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $1,263,736. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QAD Inc. Class A by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 110,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QAD Inc. Class A by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QAD Inc. Class A by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QAD Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc. Class A Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

