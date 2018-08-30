BidaskClub Upgrades Raven Industries (RAVN) to “Buy”

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAVN. ValuEngine raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Raven Industries by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 82.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 61.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

