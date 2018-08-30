BidaskClub Upgrades Xunlei (XNET) to “Hold”

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XNET. ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

