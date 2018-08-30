Bioamber (BIOA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.01

Media headlines about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7477211753778 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE BIOA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 15,512,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bioamber has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Bioamber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

