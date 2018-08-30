BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX Ltd/S’s earnings. BIOLINERX Ltd/S reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIOLINERX Ltd/S.

Get BIOLINERX Ltd/S alerts:

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED began coverage on BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX Ltd/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX Ltd/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,381. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.50.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.