BitcoiNote Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $131,316.00 and approximately $4,910.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,344,694 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.