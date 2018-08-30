BITFID (FID) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, BITFID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BITFID coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. BITFID has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004079 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000717 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BITFID Profile

BITFID is a coin. BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM. The official website for BITFID is www.bitfid.com.

Buying and Selling BITFID

BITFID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITFID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITFID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

