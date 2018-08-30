bitqy (BQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.00

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. bitqy has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $39.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitqy token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, bitqy has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitqy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00271761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00151735 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034032 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy’s launch date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. The official website for bitqy is bitqy.org. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitqy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitqy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.